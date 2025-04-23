Taylor Swift, in case you missed it, is wealthy: Forbes currently has her net worth estimated at $1.6 billion. At 35 years old, this made her the youngest self-made woman billionaire in the world. Now there’s been a shake-up: Swift still has all her 0’s, but she just lost that aforementioned superlative.

The new youngest self-made woman billionaire, as Forbes recently reported, is Lucy Guo. The 30-year-old co-founded the company Scale AI in 2016, when she was just 21 years old. Guo left the company in 2018, but she still owns an estimated 5-percent stake in Scale AI, which is now worth an estimated $1.2 billion.

Meanwhile, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon recently discussed the origins of his collaborations with Swift, saying, “Aaron [Dessner] was going on Instagram Live and just playing stuff he’s been working on, because I think we just needed to share. And Taylor heard it. Again, all the glory goes to Taylor for hearing, as a songwriter, what music she wants to make, but those songs are Big Red Machine demos at their core. […] To me, it was very much like seeing Taylor enter our whole universe. Of course, there’s no one bigger and we all bowed down to her, you know. But to see her come into that, it was almost like I couldn’t stop blinking.”