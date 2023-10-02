Who would’ve thought “Reputation” singer Taylor Swift’s return to MetLife Stadium would be for something other than music? Well, it happened tonight (October 1). For the second time, the Grammy Award-winner dedicated her night to her rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce. On September 24, Swift shocked fans after she emerged shoulder-to-shoulder at the Kansas City Chiefs game with Kelce’s mother.

Today, her appearance wasn’t surprising, given the NFL’s recent commercial promoting her song “Welcome To New York.” However, Swift was sure to bring a massive celebrity entourage, including actors Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackson, as well as fellow singer Sabrina Carpenter. As Swift entered the VIP security checkpoint, the venue staff’s face joyfully lit up.

Taylor Swift arriving at MetLife Stadium for Travis Kelce’s game. Arriving with her are Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. pic.twitter.com/CIeODaUFOp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 1, 2023

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter hugging before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets. pic.twitter.com/W4s3ldSq7J — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 2, 2023

Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski and actress Sophie Turner joined Swift in her reserved skybox.

During the September 27 episode of the New Heights podcast, Kelce addressed the singer’s appearance at his game and their blossoming connection. Read his remarks below.