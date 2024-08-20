Taylor Swift had a few surprises in store for the final European show of The Eras Tour. Florence Welch joined her for the first live performance of “Florida!!!” while Jack Antonoff later came out for a mashup of “Death By A Thousand Cuts” and “Getaway Car.” Swifties in attendance were also treated to a first look at the music video for The Tortured Poets Department fan favorite “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart,” which is now available in full above.

“I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” is about the pressure of going through something difficult in your life but still having to (lights, camera, bitch) smile in public, whether in front of 20 people or 80,000 people. As Swift sings in the chorus, “I cry a lot, but I am so productive, it’s an art / You know you’re good when you can even do it with a broken heart.” The music video takes the form of a behind-the-scenes look at the record-breaking The Eras Tour, including footage of Swift with backup singers, dancers, and her long-time band.

Swift is on hiatus from touring until October when The Eras Tour resumes in Miami, Florida, before wrapping up in December in Vancouver.