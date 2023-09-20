Last night (September 19), Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were photographed leaving a restaurant in NYC — locking arms like besties just a few weeks after news broke that Turner was getting divorced from her husband, Joe Jonas. After the images surfaced on social media, fans were laughing about the move.

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner step out together in New York. pic.twitter.com/WIkx2Ei7fX — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 20, 2023

“Not picture me thick as thieves with your ex wife,” one person joked, referencing Swift’s “Vigilante Sh*t” lyric.

not picture me thick as thieves with your ex wife https://t.co/wWBO7gTE5w — tia witcher extraordinaire (@cursedhive) September 20, 2023

“She’s listening so intently while sophie was giving her the tea,” another user captioned another photo of Swift, that was reportedly taken of her at the dinner.

she’s listening so intently while sophie was giving her the tea pic.twitter.com/wFI02JDbmL — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) September 20, 2023

A few weeks ago, Turner was in the headlines after news broke of her divorce from Joe Jonas. The couple share two children. Sources had claimed that the two had different lifestyles, with Turner liking to party — despite past interviews where she self-described being an “introvert.”

However, Turner has stayed relatively quiet about the rumors, except for a standard divorce announcement.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the two previously shared in a joint statement. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”