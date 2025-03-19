The first day of spring is officially tomorrow, March 20. Saturday Night Live is set to kick the new season off strong, too: Today, they announced the hosts and musical guests for some upcoming episodes.

The March 29 show will be hosted by Mikey Madison and feature Morgan Wallen as musical guest. Then, on April 5, Jack Black is hosting and the musical guests are Elton John and Brandi Carlile. Finally, on April 12, Jon Hamm is hosting and Lizzo is the musical guest.

Wallen famously has a bit of a bumpy history with SNL. He was supposed to be the musical guest on October 10, 2020, but the show ended up dropping him after videos of him maskless at a party during peak COVID surfaced. Then, he actually appeared as musical guest on the December 5 episode that year. (Not long after that, he found himself in more hot water after a video of him using a racial slur surfaced.)

Meanwhile, Lizzo made her SNL debut in 2019, then was both host and musical guest in April 2022, then she returned as musical guest in December 2022.

As for John, he’s been on the show surprisingly infrequently: He was a musical guest in 1982, then he was host and musical guest in 2011, and that’s it. Then there’s Carlile, who was a musical guest in 2021 and 2022.