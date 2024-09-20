Rising country music star Shaboozey‘s chart-topping hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” encouraged everyone to raise a glass. But, beyond the foot-stomping smash lies a gut-wrenching tale of loss.

On his latest Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going single “Highway,” the heartbreak is hard to escape. In the official video for the song, Shaboozey shows just how winding that devastating road is.

Director Aiden Cullen turns that sorrow into a cinematic journey for all to accompany the musician on. As Shaboozey makes his way through the country’s back roads, loneliness is his only champion. As he sings, “Gave me your heart, gave you heartbreak / Sorry I’m lost in this dark place / Somehow I’ll make it to Sunday / I promise I’ll be coming back / I might die on the highway / With all my regrets / I’ve been driving for miles and miles and miles / I can’t see where it ends,” the gloomy environment paired with his risky outlaw behavior helps to cement the fantasy.

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” gave fans something to pour one out for whereas “Highway” tells you why the bottle has become his best friend.

Watch Shaboozey’s “Highway” video above.

Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going is out now via American Dogwood/EMPIRE. Find more information here.