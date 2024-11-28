The NFL kicked off its Thanksgiving slate on Thursday afternoon with an NFC North showdown between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions. It’s a matchup between two teams that bookend the division standings — the Lions are on top, the Bears are in the basement — but part of what makes the Thanksgiving games interesting despite that is the pageantry of the whole thing.

Of course, there was CBS sending its top crew, the celebration of John Madden, and all the fun little touches that come from games taking place on Thanksgiving. And of course, while it’s not the Super Bowl halftime show, fans at the stadium and watching on television got treated to a performance while both teams made their ways into their respective locker rooms.

While Lainey Wilson is scheduled to perform during Giants-Cowboys and Lindsey Stirling is the halftime show during Dolphins-Packers, Shaboozey took the stage at Ford Field during the early game. Unsurprisingly, he performed his smash hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” along with “Last of My Kind” and “Highway.”

If you’d like to watch the full performance, you can do that right here. While Shaboozey performed, the Lions were certainly the happier of the two teams in the halftime locker room, as they held a 16-0 lead and limited the Bears to only 53 yards of total offense in the first half.