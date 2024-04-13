Shaboozey was largely introduced to the world as a featured artist alongside Linda Martell on “SPAGHETTII” from Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, a country-centric magnum opus that promptly became Beyoncé’s eighth career No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. The Virginia-born artist is showing his newfound fans why he deserves their attention beyond his affiliation with Queen Bey.

“A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey’s new single, is an unfairly catchy country ditty that will have listeners bopping along to the beat and nodding along to relatable lyrics in equal parts. Shaboozey laments his ever-growing list of expenses and wonders aloud, “This 9-to-5 ain’t workin’ / Why the hell do I work so hard? / I can’t worry about my problems / I can’t take ’em when I’m gone.”

Once the chorus hits, Shaboozey seeks a good time to take his mind off his harsh realities at the local bar: “Pour me up a double shot of whiskey / They know me and Jack Daniel’s got a history / There’s a party downtown near 5th Street / Everybody at the bar gettin’ tipsy.” As the song progresses, he swears he “ain’t changin’ for a check” and admits to waking up still drunk at 10 a.m., but that won’t stop him from regrouping to do it all again because it’s too much fun. Who doesn’t love good, clean escapism?

Watch Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” visualizer above.