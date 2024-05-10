Post Malone started his career running in hip-hop circles before putting a greater emphasis on poppier music in recent albums. Now, he has another pivot coming, as indicated by his latest single: “I Had Some Help,” a collaboration with country superstar Morgan Wallen.

The midtempo tune, which isn’t short on twang, sees Malone reflecting on his shortcomings, singing on the chorus, “I had some help / It ain’t like I can make this kinda mess all by myself / Don’t act like you ain’t help me pull that bottle off the shelf / Been deep in every weekend if you couldn’t tell / They say, ‘Teamwork makes the dream work’ / Hell, I had some help.”

This isn’t just a one-off foray into country for Malone, either: A press release notes the song will be featured on his “first-ever full-length country album this year.” Additional information about that project hasn’t yet been shared.

The new single comes shortly after Malone was one of the highlights of this year’s Stagecoach festival. Uproxx’s Philip Cosores noted, “Though he first emerged through the world of SoundCloud rap, Posty has proven to be good at most things he tries. His own original music has veered into a genreless mélange that reflects the omnivorous tastes of many young music fans, while he’s proven to be adept at everything from Nirvana covers to acting. As a proud Texan, it’s not surprising that he would also slay as a country cover band, curating a set of radio hits that felt like a rowdy bar with a great house band or jukebox.”

Watch the “I Had Some Help” video above.