For the fifth time in six seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl. They will face the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 9.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA will be there, too, as they’re performing together during the halftime show, while another K-Dot collaborator will be rooting for the Chiefs in the stands. That would, of course, be Taylor Swift, who joined her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, on the field after his Chiefs broke the hearts of Bills fans like so many tables.

During the post-game festivities, Kelce was asked by announcer Jim Nantz how it feels being one game away from becoming the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row. “Never satisfied, baby,” he said while Swift and his mom, Donna, watched and clapped along. “When you play in front of Arrowhead Stadium like this every single AFC Championship, you kidding me. Kansas City!” Kelce then started singing “Get Down Tonight” by KC & The Sunshine Band: “Do a little dance, make a little love…” He let the Chiefs fans shout the next line: “Get down tonight.”

You can watch that moment, including Swift’s reaction, here.