Following his breakup with Brianna LaPaglia (a.k.a. Brianna Chickenfry), Zach Bryan has spoken out against “weird couch warriors” commenting on his personal life and coming after his friends. The country singer is so sick of “sad” trolls, in fact, that he’s considering quitting music for good.

“All you f*ckn weird couch warriors attacking and belittling my friends on the internet because you’re assuming I have a girlfriend are weird as hell and should be studied for science,” Bryan wrote in the first of numerous Instagram Stories on Thursday. “Everyone wonders why I quit touring and don’t want to be attached to music anymore. meanwhile you’re calling my friends ugly and harassing them?”

Bryan insists he doesn’t “have a girlfriend and don’t plan on having a girlfriend however I do have normal friends that I love very much,” and instead of focusing on who he’s dating, the “I Remember Everything” singer is asking people to “go give your attention and time to the literal city burning down and stop being so sad and fickle and childish through screens. Last thing I’ll ever say on this. Insane I even have to.”

It wasn’t his last Instagram Story, however.

“I am allowed to have love, laughter and good people in my life. No matter how bad of a person you think I am, go ahead and come for me. I can take all the hatred because I’m not a child. But do not come for my friends who do nothing but love and care for me. Everyone wants you to have fun and make great music but you guys are making it really hard to do that with my friends getting insulted and death threats everyday. Everyday I lose a little more faith in humanity and everyday I get closer to never being in the public’s eye again which is incredibly sad because I truly do really love humans and being happy and joking around and laughing a lot.”

Bryan later wrote, “I am so terrifyingly unphased by the fake sh*t people say about me online but coming for people I love and care for is my line and my final straw. okay have a good day everyone love you miss you.” He then shared a picture of his very good dog, which you can see here.