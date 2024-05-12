The Atlanta Hawks Won The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery

The 2024 NBA Draft will not have anywhere close to the same fanfare as the 2023 edition, as there is not a consensus top guy, much less generational prospect like Victor Wembanyama. As such, the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery arrived with far less hype than last year’s Wemby sweepstakes, but for the teams that struggled this year, it is still the event that can provide some early offseason optimism.

Ahead of Game 4 between the Pacers and Knicks in Indiana, the top of the Draft order was officially set as the ping-pong balls were drawn and the full order was revealed. While there wasn’t a lot of anticipation, there were a bunch of surprises for this year’s lottery as three teams — the Hawks, Rockets, and Spurs — all jumped into the top-4 with the Wizards.

That meant the Pistons, Hornets, and Blazers all dropped out of the top-4, making for the second year in a row that Detroit has fallen to 5th with the best odds at No. 1. Meanwhile, the Raptors dropped out of the top-6, meaning they will send the Spurs the No. 8 overall pick as part of the Jakob Poeltl trade.

The Hawks ultimately won the lottery, making for the first time they’ve ever done that, and they now head into a fascinating offseason armed with the top overall pick.

Full 2024 NBA Draft Lottery Results:

14. Portland Trail Blazers (via Golden State Warriors)

13. Sacramento Kings

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston Rockets)

11. Chicago Bulls

10. Utah Jazz

9. Memphis Grizzlies

8. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors)

7. Portland Trail Blazers

6. Charlotte Hornets

5. Detroit Pistons

4. San Antonio Spurs

3. Houston Rockets

2. Washington Wizards

1. Atlanta Hawks