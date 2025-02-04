The NBA always tries to give All-Star Weekend a local flair, especially when it comes to picking participants and coaches for the Celebrity Game, but some host cities make it easier to do that than others. With the 2025 All-Star Game being in San Francisco, the NBA had plenty of Bay Area legends to pick from for this year’s midseason celebration, and tapped two of the greatest to ever grace a field as this year’s Celebrity Game coaches.

Jerry Rice and Barry Bonds will coach the two teams (named for each) along with assistant coaches Khaby Lame (Team Rice) and 2 Chainz (Team Bonds). As for the rosters, they feature some big names from music, streaming, and entertainment, headlined by Kai Cenat, Noah Kahan, and Shaboozey, while also having an athlete presence with former Warriors Matt Barnes and Baron Davis, Terrell Owens, and Allisha Gray and Kayla Thornton from the WNBA all participating.

The Celebrity Game will take place on Friday, February 14 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Full rosters can be found below.