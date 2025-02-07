Shaq, Chuck, And Kenny Drafted The 2025 NBA All-Star Teams

While the focus of the NBA world on Thursday was trade deadline that featured a ton of star movement, 3.5 hours after the deadline, the Inside the NBA crew got together to draft the teams for this year’s NBA All-Star Game.

The new mini-tournament format meant there were three 8-man teams of All-Stars, with the fourth team being the winners of the Rising Stars challenge. Shaq, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith served as the captains for a draft that was, as predicted, off the rails. What was particularly funny was seeing each have a different strategy that featured some, well, we’ll call it interesting picks.

Shaq decided to go with the “old and legendary” and stayed true to his word with the youngest player on his team being 28-year-old Jaylen Brown. Kenny took all the young American players because he insisted international guys don’t play hard in the All-Star Game (???) and ended up with just two bigs. Chuck chose to lean on the international flair and ended up with just two guards, as he has the polar opposite roster from Kenny.

I have no idea how this will all look, but the three teams are all wildly different which might make this thing actually be pretty fun. The full team rosters are below.