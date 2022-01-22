The Chicago Bulls will be without the services of Alex Caruso for the next few weeks. According to the team, the wrist injury that Caruso suffered on Friday night during the Bulls’ 94-90 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks will require surgery, as Caruso was diagnosed with a fracture in his right wrist.

As a result, Caruso is expected to miss at least the next 6-8 weeks, at which point he will be reevaluated.

Injury Update: Alex Caruso will undergo surgery early next week and be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks after sustaining a fracture of his right wrist in last night’s game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 22, 2022

Caruso suffered the injury while going up for a transition layup during the game’s third quarter. The only player between himself and the rim was Bucks guard Grayson Allen, and while Allen made a play on the ball with one hand, he used his other to pull Caruso down to the ground. After the incident was reviewed by the officials, Allen was given a flagrant 2 foul and was immediately ejected from the game. Caruso was able to finish the game, but mentioned during his postgame press conference that he was dealing with some wrist soreness.

Grayson Allen draws a flagrant 2 for a HARD foul on Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/NjCJEzo7zu — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 22, 2022

Bulls coach Billy Donovan, in speaking about the incident, implored the league to look into the foul, citing Allen’s history of dirty fouls dating back to his days at Duke. Caruso is the latest player in Chicago’s backcourt to spend some time on the shelf with an injury, as neither Zach LaVine nor Lonzo Ball were able to play on Friday, either. The good news is that LaVine shouldn’t miss an extended period of time after suffering a knee injury, while Ball is expected to miss a few weeks due to a minor procedure to repair a torn meniscus.