alex caruso
Getty Image
DimeMag

Alex Caruso Will Need Surgery On His Wrist After Grayson Allen’s Dirty Foul

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Chicago Bulls will be without the services of Alex Caruso for the next few weeks. According to the team, the wrist injury that Caruso suffered on Friday night during the Bulls’ 94-90 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks will require surgery, as Caruso was diagnosed with a fracture in his right wrist.

As a result, Caruso is expected to miss at least the next 6-8 weeks, at which point he will be reevaluated.

Caruso suffered the injury while going up for a transition layup during the game’s third quarter. The only player between himself and the rim was Bucks guard Grayson Allen, and while Allen made a play on the ball with one hand, he used his other to pull Caruso down to the ground. After the incident was reviewed by the officials, Allen was given a flagrant 2 foul and was immediately ejected from the game. Caruso was able to finish the game, but mentioned during his postgame press conference that he was dealing with some wrist soreness.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan, in speaking about the incident, implored the league to look into the foul, citing Allen’s history of dirty fouls dating back to his days at Duke. Caruso is the latest player in Chicago’s backcourt to spend some time on the shelf with an injury, as neither Zach LaVine nor Lonzo Ball were able to play on Friday, either. The good news is that LaVine shouldn’t miss an extended period of time after suffering a knee injury, while Ball is expected to miss a few weeks due to a minor procedure to repair a torn meniscus.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×