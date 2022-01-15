The entire city of Chicago just let out a huge sigh of relief. Standout guard Zach LaVine suffered a knee injury during the first quarter of the Chicago Bulls‘ 138-96 blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, and while the initial reporting after the injury indicated that the team was optimistic he didn’t do anything serious to the knee, LaVine nevertheless underwent an MRI on Saturday.

After the imaging was completed, the Bulls issued up a statement indicating that the initial reporting was indeed correct. While there is no timetable for LaVine to come back, the Bulls announced the MRI didn’t show any sort of significant injury and he’s not expected to spend a ton of time sidelined.

Good news for Bulls Nation: pic.twitter.com/ixgfNnfhzZ — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) January 15, 2022

Before the release was sent out, LaVine took a moment to celebrate the relatively good news on his Twitter account.

🙏🏽 — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) January 15, 2022

LaVine did not appear to do anything serious, as he went up for a rebound, landed on two feet, and felt some noticeable discomfort as he started dribbling. He was able to walk to the locker room without any assistance, but was still ruled out for the remainder of the game. LaVine had previously torn the ACL in this knee back in 2017. On the season, LaVine has averaged 24.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 34 minutes per game for the Bulls.