The NBA used this week in its regular season award rollout to honor a trio of teams. We’ve already learned the first-year players who made up both All-Rookie teams, and we know the players who were recognized for their aptitude on the All-Defensive squads. And on Wednesday night, ahead of TNT’s broadcasts of the game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat, the 15 players who will make up the league’s trio of All-NBA teams were announced.

Here’s how everything broke down:

All-NBA First Team

Guard: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Guard: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Forward: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Center: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

All-NBA Second Team

Guard: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Guard: Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Forward: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Forward: Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Center: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

All-NBA Third Team

Guard: De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Guard: Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Forward: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Forward: Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Center: Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

There is one more honor for the league to hand out this week. On Thursday, the NBA will announce the winner of the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award.