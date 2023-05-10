The NBA used this week in its regular season award rollout to honor a trio of teams. We’ve already learned the first-year players who made up both All-Rookie teams, and we know the players who were recognized for their aptitude on the All-Defensive squads. And on Wednesday night, ahead of TNT’s broadcasts of the game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat, the 15 players who will make up the league’s trio of All-NBA teams were announced.
Here’s how everything broke down:
All-NBA First Team
Guard: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Guard: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Forward: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Center: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
All-NBA Second Team
Guard: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Guard: Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
Forward: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Forward: Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
Center: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
All-NBA Third Team
Guard: De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
Guard: Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Forward: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Forward: Julius Randle, New York Knicks
Center: Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings
There is one more honor for the league to hand out this week. On Thursday, the NBA will announce the winner of the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award.