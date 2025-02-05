It’s not often that a trade happens in the NBA that everyone has thoughts on and everyone is talking about. Even when stars get traded, if it’s as part of a request or has a lot of smoke around it, other stars around the league aren’t asked about it constantly and they definitely don’t bring it up on their own.

The Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers for Anthony Davis was one of those rare deals, and we’ve seen stars, coaches, and executives from all over speak on the move that has sent shockwaves across the league. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Anthony Edwards all spoke at length about their reaction to the deal and what it means that a 25-year-old superstar still yet to enter his prime could get traded away suddenly in the middle of the night with no notice.

Edwards, in particular, was stunned and was thinking about it so much that he posted some extended thoughts to his Instagram page on Wednesday. The Wolves’ All-Star guard still is in disbelief, particularly having just lost to Luka and the Mavs in the Western Conference Finals and seeing how he led that team, and also thinks the Mavs just created an even bigger problem for the rest of the league with the spin they’ve put on it talking about his conditioning. The best part is at the end when Edwards says he wants to buy courtside seats to watch Doncic’s first game back in Dallas,

“Man it’s crazy. He just took them to the Finals,” Edwards said. “He beat me and took his team to the Finals. I’d just feel so tried, that like, if they say I couldn’t do this I’d go [do it]. You know what I’m sayin? Whatever they sayin about me, I’ma change the whole storyline. The whole campaign, it’s gonna be my campaign. He just took y’all to the Finals. Hell yeah [the created a monster]. If the respect that I got for him is where I think it is, yeah they created a monster. Hell yeah. And I’m excited to play the Lakers now, cause they created a monster, boy. Man, what? He was gettin 35 like it ain’t nothin. Now like, they finna make him drop to 240 and all type of sh*t. Like he gon’ be in shape. Dunkin sh*t.

“I’m excited to see the first time the Lakers play Dallas the first time they play in Dallas. I’m super excited to see that. Oh my god. It’s in a few weeks? If we not playin I’m buyin front row tickets to that b*tch. Hey, for real.”

Edwards is one of the funniest personalities in the NBA and I really hope he actually makes it to Dallas on April 9 when the Lakers make the trip and is sitting courtside with a bucket of popcorn. The Timberwolves travel schedule makes this a very real possibility, as they’re in Milwaukee on April 8 and Memphis (which is a very short flight from Dallas) on April 10.