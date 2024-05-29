Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves will live to fight another day in the Western Conference Finals. Despite finding themselves on the verge of being swept before Game 4 against the Mavericks in Dallas, Edwards went for 29 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists to lead his team to a 105-100 win that keeps their season alive for at least one more game.

If the Wolves can now defend their home court on Thursday, the series will return to Dallas for what should be a very interesting Game 6, as the Mavs would go from being in total control of things to in a situation where they absolutely cannot lose. And based on a conversation he had with someone courtside, it sure seems like Edwards is excited to get back, and in the event the Wolves are able to make one more trip to Dallas, he plans on making sure one notable Mavs fan gets something out of this.

Q: "Ant you told somebody in the hall you'd see them for game 6, where does that confidence come from"

Ant: "Micah Parsons was rockin' the AE1 and I told him he wear a size 14 I'd bring him back some nice shoes for game 6" pic.twitter.com/lkOxuHqbcU — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 29, 2024

Edwards has gotten pretty good at making these sorts of predictions — he claimed that he told the Denver Nuggets’ locker room staff that he’d see them for Game 7 after the Wolves lost Game 5 of that series. That ended up coming true, so this means Micah Parsons is in a win-win situation, because either the next game in Dallas is going to be an NBA Finals game, or he’s about to get a pair of free sneakers.