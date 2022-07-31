bill russell
NBA Players Paid Their Respects To The Late, Great Bill Russell

On Sunday afternoon, the NBA world learned of the passing of one of its all-time greats, as Bill Russell had died at the age of 88 with his wife, Jeannine, by his side.

The 11-time champion carries a legacy few in any sport can match, as an all-time great, a pioneer and trail blazer on and off the floor, and in his post-playing days he became the NBA’s greatest ambassador. You would be hard-pressed to find anyone in the world of basketball that didn’t have something glowing to say about Russell and his impact on them and the sport, and so when word broke of his death, it was followed by an outpouring of love and remembrances of the man and all he’d given to the game of basketball and the world at large.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement celebrating “the greatest champion in all of team sports” while also noting that he stood for much more than just being a great athlete on the court.

Players past and present offered their thoughts and remembrances of Russell, with the iconic photo of Russell, head resting on his hands wearing all 11 championship rings, being shared by many as the lasting visual of his greatness.

