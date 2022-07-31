NBA Players Paid Their Respects To The Late, Great Bill Russell

On Sunday afternoon, the NBA world learned of the passing of one of its all-time greats, as Bill Russell had died at the age of 88 with his wife, Jeannine, by his side.

The 11-time champion carries a legacy few in any sport can match, as an all-time great, a pioneer and trail blazer on and off the floor, and in his post-playing days he became the NBA’s greatest ambassador. You would be hard-pressed to find anyone in the world of basketball that didn’t have something glowing to say about Russell and his impact on them and the sport, and so when word broke of his death, it was followed by an outpouring of love and remembrances of the man and all he’d given to the game of basketball and the world at large.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement celebrating “the greatest champion in all of team sports” while also noting that he stood for much more than just being a great athlete on the court.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Bill Russell:

Players past and present offered their thoughts and remembrances of Russell, with the iconic photo of Russell, head resting on his hands wearing all 11 championship rings, being shared by many as the lasting visual of his greatness.

Thank you for everything! R.I.P Legend 🙏🏽

Rest In Peace 🕊thank you for paving the way and inspiring so many Today is a sad day but also great day to celebrate his legacy and what he stood for 💚

I'm honored to be able to have spent time with you @RealBillRussell thank you for everything you stood for you #forever6

RIP to one of the greatest athletes ever — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 31, 2022

I'm heartbroken to hear about the passing of the greatest winner the game of basketball has ever seen, a legend, hall of famer, mentor and my friend for over 30 years, Bill Russell. 💔

Bill Russell was my idol. I looked up to him on the court and off. His success on the court was undeniable; he was dominate and great, winning 11 NBA championships. Off the court, Bill Russell paved the way for guys like me.

He was one of the first athletes on the front line fighting for social justice, equity, equality, and civil rights. That's why I admired and loved him so much. Over the course of our friendship, he always reminded me about making things better in the Black community.

Bill Russell was the most powerful ambassador of the NBA. I held him in the highest regard and tried to build on the groundwork laid by him and his generation of players. Thank you, Bill, for leading the way and giving us such a high bar to shoot at. — David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) July 31, 2022

A statement from Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan on the passing of NBA legend Bill Russell.

RIP LEGEND! Thank you 4 ALL you've done!

This is a teary-eyed Sunday knowing that we lost a legendary human being @RealBillRussell His dedication to civil-rights, human-rights and the sport of basketball puts him beyond legendary status. That smile will be missed.

😢#6 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) July 31, 2022

Thanku for being a trailblazer , pioneer Thanku for setting the bar , for ur kind words of wisdom, Thanku for that great laugh u had . I can go on all day about what u meant to me . Today is a sad day for the NBA family u will be forever missed #6 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) July 31, 2022

12 time @NBA All-Star

11 NBA rings

5 MVPs

No 3-point line

No social media

Just played and dominated in a day and a league that was def not soft. @celtics to the core ☘️

RIP @RealBillRussell 😢 #LEGENDARY pic.twitter.com/mG7K1AOfQq — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) July 31, 2022

One of the most dominant players in @NBA History. An 11 times NBA Champion and one of the best to have ever done it. I'll forever be honored to have met you. Thank you for everything you have given to the game and all of us. Rest in peace, @RealBillRussell. 🙏🏼

R.I.P Bill Russell. You allowed me to be in the position I am in today and you changed not only the league but the world. Forever 6. — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) July 31, 2022

Rest In Peace To an Trailblazer.

Rest In Peace To an Trailblazer.
Thank You again for your sacrifices & leadership.

R.I.P to the legend Bill Russell. 🤴🏿💫 — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 31, 2022

Rest In Peace Mr. Bill Russell. It was a honor to meet and thank for everything you did for the game of basketball!!! — Jared Sullinger Sr. (@Jared_Sully0) July 31, 2022

RIP Bill Russell #Legend — Reggie Jackson (@Reggie_Jackson) July 31, 2022

RIP Bill Russell 🕊🙏🏽 — RJ (@RjHampton14) July 31, 2022