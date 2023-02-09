The Blazers Are Trading Josh Hart To The Knicks For Cam Reddish And A Pick

It took to inside 24 hours to the deadline for the NBA trade market to heat up, but the three-team blockbuster involving the Lakers, Jazz, and Timberwolves seemed to open the league up for business.

Shortly after that deal went down, word broke of another trade involving a West play-in hopeful, as the Portland Trail Blazers sent Josh Hart to the New York Knicks for Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk, and a future first round pick.

The Knicks are trading Cam Reddish and a protected future first-round pick to the Blazers for Hart, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/whB5mS8lfs — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

The Knicks are sending Ryan Arcidiacono and Svi Mykhailiuk to the Blazers in the deal too, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

The deal went down just minutes before the Blazers tipped off against the Warriors at home, with Hart saying some goodbyes to teammates on the court before leaving the floor.

Josh Hart appears to have left the court with a few minutes to go before tip. Was dapping/hugging teammates. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) February 9, 2023

It’s a deal that makes sense for both teams, as it’s a mild sell from the Blazers, who aren’t in a position to really contend this year, but can still maintain hope of a play-in spot. They get a first for Hart, who can be a free agent this summer if he declines a $12.9 million player option, and take a flyer on Reddish, who now moves on to his third team in four years. Reddish has yet to find his place in the NBA, as the talent hasn’t meshed with a team or role just yet, but he will have a lengthy audition in Portland to try and show the Blazers (and the rest of the league) what he can do.

The Knicks add another solid veteran to their wing rotation, bolstering their roster for the postseason push with a guy who meets Tom Thibodeau’s defensive demands and is a very good rebounder at his position. How much this helps New York will likely come down to whether Hart can regain some of his shooting form, as he’s hit just 30.4 percent of his threes on the season, a career-worst mark.