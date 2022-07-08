For the 10th time in WNBA history, one of its players will receive a signature sneaker. Puma announced on Friday morning that Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart will become the league’s first player in a decade to have her name affiliate with a shoe when the Stewie 1 Quiet Fire drops in September.

ITS TIME. Our first look at @breannastewart’s first signature shoe: The Stewie 1 Quiet Fire 🔥 Coming in September pic.twitter.com/yBoly7KvME — PUMA Basketball (@PUMAHoops) July 8, 2022

Per Nick DePaula of ESPN and Boardroom, Stewart will debut the sneaker this weekend at the WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

FIRST LOOK: @BreannaStewart will debut her Puma Stewie 1 signature shoe at WNBA All-Star Weekend — the 1st WNBA signature shoe in a decade. Stewie becomes the 10th WNBA player in league history to launch a signature shoe and the first in @PumaHoops’ history. pic.twitter.com/yHk4QjB4i9 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 8, 2022

Here are some additional images of the shoe, which includes a sharp green and black colorway with Stewart’s logo on the tongue.

Official! @PUMA unveiled the Stewie 1, the first new women’s signature bball sneaker in over a decade. Multi-zoned monomesh layers, NITRO Foam technology, & a Molded Heel Counter for add’l stability & lockdown marked with scars to represent @breannastewart’s 2 Achilles surgeries. pic.twitter.com/d9UShkURDN — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) July 8, 2022

“Working with Puma to craft the first women’s signature basketball sneaker in the last 12 years was an honor,” Stewart, who joins LaMelo Ball as current basketball players to have a signature Puma kick, said in a statement. “I hope that this is the first in a legacy of signature sneakers to come for women athletes across all sports and serves as inspiration for all young people that this, along with any achievement, is possible.”

Boardroom hinted that Stewart won’t just get a sneaker as part of her partnership with Puma — Ian Stonebrook writes that there will be “accompanying apparel.” Stewart, a two-time WNBA champion and one-time WNBA MVP, will appear in her fourth All-Star Game this weekend.