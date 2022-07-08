breanna stewart puma
Breanna Stewart Is The 10th WNBA Player To Get A Signature Sneaker With The Puma Stewie 1

For the 10th time in WNBA history, one of its players will receive a signature sneaker. Puma announced on Friday morning that Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart will become the league’s first player in a decade to have her name affiliate with a shoe when the Stewie 1 Quiet Fire drops in September.

Per Nick DePaula of ESPN and Boardroom, Stewart will debut the sneaker this weekend at the WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

Here are some additional images of the shoe, which includes a sharp green and black colorway with Stewart’s logo on the tongue.

“Working with Puma to craft the first women’s signature basketball sneaker in the last 12 years was an honor,” Stewart, who joins LaMelo Ball as current basketball players to have a signature Puma kick, said in a statement. “I hope that this is the first in a legacy of signature sneakers to come for women athletes across all sports and serves as inspiration for all young people that this, along with any achievement, is possible.”

Boardroom hinted that Stewart won’t just get a sneaker as part of her partnership with Puma — Ian Stonebrook writes that there will be “accompanying apparel.” Stewart, a two-time WNBA champion and one-time WNBA MVP, will appear in her fourth All-Star Game this weekend.

