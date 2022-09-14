brian windhorst donovan mitchell
Brian Windhorst’s Pointing Meme Came Full Circle When He Posed With Donovan Mitchell

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced their newest player on Wednesday afternoon. After the team pulled off a move to acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz earlier this month, Mitchell finally got to northeast Ohio today for an introductory press conference that, apparently, also included a sit-down interview with Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

Windhorst and the Jazz’s pair of big offseason moves — Mitchell and Rudy Gobert — were linked based off of a First Take segment he joined earlier in the summer. The long, winding, hand gesture-y clip of Windhorst breaking down Royce O’Neale’s trade to the Brooklyn Nets went viral and led to the basketball-watching universe making a ton of jokes and memes and all sorts of other things.

To celebrate his finally getting unveiled, Mitchell and Windhorst took a moment to throw their index fingers in the air and recreate the most famous image from that clip.

In the interview, Mitchell alluded to something he said during his introductory press conference about how close he came to joining the presumed frontrunners for his services, the New York Knicks. Mitchell went as far as to say that “I won’t say more than [very close], but I know a little bit more than most.”

The Cavaliers parted way with numerous first-round draft picks, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, and Ochai Agbaji to acquire Mitchell’s services.

