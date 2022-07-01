On Thursday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz agreed to a trade that would send Royce O’Neale to Brooklyn in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick. Without any context, that’s a rather standard trade. Utah seems to be pivoting toward a possible rebuild, while Brooklyn needs more perimeter stoppers around its superstar core of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The context, though, is where everything seems to become really hazy. Minutes prior to that deal, Durant’s desire for a trade went public. Despite that, the Nets, already short on future picks, shipped off a first-rounder in a win-now move.

Most folks across the NBA landscape found that odd, perhaps none more than ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, although while most were focused on the Nets side of things, Windy was most curious about what Utah was doing. On Friday’s episode of First Take, Windhorst put on an incredible performance conveying his bewilderment to the rest of the show’s panel. The 131-second clip is near the pinnacle of art. It’s a spectacle. I won’t pull any of his quotes before letting all of you enjoy the scene for yourself.

Brian Windhorst just ran the First Take desk in circles. They were hanging on his every word for 2+ minutes 😂😂. Absolute masterclass. pic.twitter.com/Q1vn6mD9iz — Commissioner Cheah (@StevenCheah) July 1, 2022

“I’m gonna tell you something happened yesterday that league executives are wondering what the heck it means,” Windhorst said, “and it happened within five minutes.”

By the 15-second mark, Windhorst has already created suspense and intrigue, yet nobody but him is aware of the topic. The cadence and ambiguity make for a perfect build-up. Shortly after, he pans to his right, stares and nods his head before revealing the subject matter: Thursday’s Jazz-Nets trade.

“It’s a very strange trade, a very strange trade,” Windhorst says as he shakes his head and closes his eyes to further emphasize the oddity of the move. “You really have to be a Jazz or a Nets fan to even know what I’m talking about right now.”

OK, Windhorst loses me a bit here. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported it and he’s essentially the NBA’s preeminent newsbreaker. Many NBA fans are cognizant of the move. I’ll let a minor gaffe from the artist slide, though. Keep cooking, Windhorst. You’re in the zone.