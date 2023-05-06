Bronny James Announced His Commitment To USC On Instagram

Bronny James is not going too far away from his own backyard to play his college basketball. James, the eldest son of LeBron James and one of the most highly-regarded prospects in his high school class, announced that he will head to USC on his Instagram account on Saturday afternoon.

It was believed that the Trojans were one of three schools that James was seriously considering, with Oregon and Ohio State viewed as the other reported finalists to land him. It’s worth mentioning that the James family kept Bronny’s recruitment largely under wraps, as one of the few public comments that anyone made came when LeBron refuted a report that the Ducks were the frontrunners last year.

James will join a highly-regarded recruiting class that includes the No. 1 player in the nation, Georgia guard Isaiah Collier, and a 4-star center in Arrinten Page, who is the No. 46 player in the class and Collier’s high school teammate. With the addition of James, the No. 21 overall recruit and a 5-star prospect per 247Sports Composite rating, the Trojans currently have the No. 12 class in the nation.

A 6’3 guard and a McDonald’s All American selection, James will join a USC team that went 22-11 last year and earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Trojans lost as a 10-seed to Michigan State in the opening round.