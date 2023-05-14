The Milwaukee Bucks entered the NBA’s coaching carousel when the decision was made to fire head coach Mike Budenholzer on the team’s opening round loss to the Miami Heat. It’s been 10 days since that happened, and the Bucks have opted to take their time with their search, with few details becoming public about the candidates they’re going to target for the position.

On Sunday, we learned one name Milwaukee’s front office is going to bring in for an interview. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Bucks are going to sit down with former Golden State Warriors coach and current ESPN analyst Mark Jackson about potentially becoming Budenholzer’s successor.

The Milwaukee Bucks are interviewing former Golden State coach Mark Jackson for their open head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jackson, who had a .526 winning percentage in three seasons as Warriors coach, was a finalist for the Kings job last year. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 14, 2023

Jackson coached the Warriors from 2011-14, and has been with ESPN ever since. He accrued a 121-109 record with Golden State and got them to the postseason in two of the three years that he was at the helm, but his tenure was controversial due to, among other things, allegations of anti-gay rhetoric and reports that he tried to turn players against one another.

The Bucks won a league-best 58 games this season, but lost in five games to the Heat to make them the sixth 1-seed to lose to an 8 in NBA playoff history.