The Milwaukee Bucks played host to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, and while there is still a ton of basketball left to be played this season, you won’t find a more insane final 90 or so seconds of regulation than what we got out of these two Central Division opponents. The two teams traded the lead back and forth, and after a Marcus Sasser three tied things up with just under 30 seconds left, Milwaukee got the ball and had a chance to win.

A wide open look by Taurean Prince did not fall, and with a hair over a second left on the clock, Detroit called a timeout, advanced the ball, and tried to replicate the magic it found on a sideline out of bounds play on Tuesday night against Miami. It looked like that was going to happen, as Cade Cunningham lobbed one up to Ron Holland near the rim, but Giannis Antetokounmpo was able to break things up … well, at least it looked like he did, but the referees called a foul that stood after a review even though it really did not look like Giannis fouled Holland at all.

However, in the words of the great philosopher Rasheed Wallace, ball don’t lie. Holland stepped up to the charity stripe and missed short twice, which ended up sending the game to overtime. It would’ve been an awfully harsh way for the game to end for Milwaukee, but, again, Sheed’s got us covered here.