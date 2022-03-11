We’re nearing the one-year anniversary of when Iowa guard Caitlin Clark became a household name. In back-to-back NCAA tournament games against blue bloods Kentucky and UConn, Clark scored a combined 56 points and stretched the topography of a basketball court in ways few in the world can. Since then, she’s been a mainstay on SportsCenter, Instagram highlight videos, and in the nightmares of her opponents.

Clark’s sophomore revenge may be coming this month, as her Big Ten champion Iowa Hawkeyes finished two games better this season and could be headed toward a 3-seed in the NCAA tournament — or better. Clark took some time after Iowa won the Big Ten tournament to talk with Dime about her supreme confidence heading into the Big Dance and a new partnership with H&R Block.

I'm proud to partner with @hrblock to help female college athletes get every dollar they deserve. #HRBlockPartner #AFairShotwithBlock pic.twitter.com/gu0QZDHKyy — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) March 1, 2022

As part of its “A Fair Shot” campaign, the tax company is giving $1 million to women college athletes this spring through sponsorships and support, while also providing education on tax prep for athletes who’ve signed name, image and likeness deals this year. Clark explained why she partnered with the company and how she’s approached the era of NIL as a college hooper.

Poking around a little bit at the past NIL deals that you’ve put together, they were local, they were different industries, so what excited you when you heard about such a big company that wanted to partner with you on a campaign like this with International Women’s Day and the tournament and everything going on in March, for them to say, We want Caitlin to be one of the faces of this.

I was really honored, but what stood out to me is just like all the companies that I’ve partnered with, they have the same values and align with what I’m passionate about and that’s certainly what H&R Block is doing with this campaign, committing $1 million to give back to female college athletes to shrink the inequities facing college athletes in NIL. This is a new thing, so they’re going to guide us through the tax implications which are something a lot of college athletes (typically) don’t have to deal with.

Has that been your NIL approach, to play things slowly? Have you said no to things that didn’t align with you?

I have said no to a lot of things, with H&R Block, I was very involved with the inequities of last year’s NCAA tournament, so I kind of lived this and that’s what makes me so passionate about it. I thought this was the perfect opportunity with such a great brand that’s doing great things with women’s basketball but a lot of other sports as well. It was an easy yes for me to be part of their team throughout this campaign.