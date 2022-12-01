The Celtics And Al Horford Agreed To A 2-Year, $20 Million Extension

The Boston Celtics are riding high to start the 2022-23 NBA season. Boston has the most lethal offense in the league, an NBA-best 18-4 record, and have managed to steamroll teams despite the fact that their starting center, Robert Williams, has yet to take the floor this year.

With Williams sidelined, the Celtics have relied heavily on Al Horford, who has continued to be a calming, steady presence in the team’s frontcourt. As a result of his play, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Thursday morning that Boston and Horford agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in town until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Horford is currently in the final year of a 4-year contract that he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019. When that ends, his new extension will kick in, one that will pay Horford $20 million over two seasons.

So far this season, Horford is averaging 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per game and has started all 18 games in which he has appeared. Horford, who turned 36 in June, rejoined the Celtics last offseason in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. After spending three seasons with the team from 2016-19, Horford joined the Sixers as a free agent in 2019 before getting traded to Oklahoma City in December of 2020.