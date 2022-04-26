The Celtics Completed A Sweep Of The Nets In A Hard-Fought Game 4 Win

The Boston Celtics are the first team to punch their ticket to the second round of the NBA Playoffs, polishing off a sweep of the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night at the Barclays Center in a 116-112 win.

As expected, Kevin Durant came out firing early after a dismal first three games of the series, scoring 20 in the first half as he started to get loose from the perimeter and the midrange, trying his best to keep the Nets attached.

KD has 7 of the Nets 12 points early in Q1 👀#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/bE1ToflzVf — NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2022

Tatum finds Grant Williams in the corner to end the first half!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/Tkfhsca3Ld — NBA (@NBA) April 26, 2022

Boston still was able to take a 30-26 lead after the first quarter thanks in large part to getting Brooklyn in early foul trouble and marching to the free throw line. In the second, it was through more conventional means that the Celtics opened up as much as a 9-point lead, with Jayson Tatum once again stepping up to lead the charge.

Jayson Tatum is heating up in Q2 ♨ 3 straight baskets for JT on TNT#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/25QXIvOy9F — NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2022

Brooklyn would cut that down to as few as two, but as has been the case throughout the series, every time the Nets started to gain positive momentum, the Celtics had the answer. At the end of the first half it was Grant Williams who got left wide open by Kyrie Irving to push Boston’s lead back up to eight at the break.

The Celtics steadily increased their lead in the third quarter, pushing it to as many as 15 points with 36.8 to play in the third quarter, as Jayson Tatum once again took over, scoring seemingly at will.

Jayson Tatum (24 PTS) is getting it going, he has 12 points in Q3! 🔥 low-post work from JT#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/z5PwqFBE4L — NBA (@NBA) April 26, 2022

However, in the early fourth quarter Tatum picked up his fifth foul on a charge taken by Blake Griffin that forced him to the bench and the Celtics offense struggled to keep up with their star out, allowing the Nets to go on a run that cut the Boston lead to as few as three with just under six minutes remaining, as Durant and Seth Curry kept their strong nights going offensively and Goran Dragic injected some life into the Nets as well.

KD caps off a 9-0 @BrooklynNets run to make it a 6 point game 🔥 BOS 90 | BKN 84

Q4 10 mins remaining#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/FiyVRBUuwS — NBA (@NBA) April 26, 2022

Seth Curry is up to 23 PTS & 5 3PM 🎯#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/wXWWgAlf38 — NBA (@NBA) April 26, 2022

Off and running 🐉 pic.twitter.com/QWQjXzpvR1 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 26, 2022

Tatum would come back in for a couple minutes to push the lead back to six, but fouled out with 2:48 to go on an extremely questionable offensive foul trying to get an inbound against Goran Dragic.

Jayson Tatum just fouled out with 2:45 left 😳 pic.twitter.com/CUpjZTEI8l — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2022

The Nets would quickly take advantage going on a little run to cut the Boston lead down to just one with 1:30 to play on a Kevin Durant floater.

🚨 KD MAKES IT A 1 POINT GAME 🚨#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/hrLak5N1hR — NBA (@NBA) April 26, 2022

However, Jaylen Brown stepped up with the answer on the other end, pushing the Boston lead back to three with a tough take (and a fortuitous bounce back to himself) to set up a layup.

BIG TIME BUCKET pic.twitter.com/uEdXrEmo9V — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 26, 2022

After Marcus Smart fouled Kevin Durant trying to get a steal, Durant split the free throws to leave the Celtics up two with under 24 seconds to play. Brooklyn didn’t foul immediately and on a run-out, Al Horford put the dagger in with a putback to put Boston up four with under 14 seconds to go.

🚨 HORFORD MAKES IT A 4 POINT GAME ON TNT 🚨@celtics 113@BrooklynNets 109

13.7 remaining#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/ItcmxkZPhP — NBA (@NBA) April 26, 2022

A missed Durant three and two Marcus Smart free throws sealed the sweep for the Celtics, as they put forth one of the most impressive first round series performances in recent history. This was expected to be the hardest fought series and while each game was close, the Celtics simply outclassed the Nets throughout and earned some well-deserved rest before they head to a second round tilt with, most likely, the defending champs.