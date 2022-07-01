brogdon brown
Report: The Celtics Acquired Malcolm Brogdon In A Trade With The Pacers

Malcolm Brogdon is heading to Boston. According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Indiana Pacers are sending their veteran guard to the defending Eastern Conference champions in a move that gives the Celtics some major backcourt reinforcements on the heels of their NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Wojnarowski reports that the cost of doing business is not particularly high for Boston, as the team has tossed together a collection of players headlined by Daniel Theis and former first-round pick Aaron Nesmith. In addition, the Pacers will receive a 2023 first-round selection.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report brings word that the Pacers had an eye on Grant Williams, but Boston was able to make the deal happen without parting ways with him.

As Wojnarowski noted, one of the things Boston prioritized on the heels of their playoff run was getting a “true playmaking point guard.” While Marcus Smart did an admirable job running things for the Celtics, the team was hurt by their inability to limit turnovers against the Warriors, and Brogdon is among the most ball-secure point guards in the NBA.

Brogdon, a former Rookie of the Year, averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Pacers last season while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and, in an outlier compared to his career average, 31.2 percent from three. He started all 36 games in which he appeared.

