Charles Barkley And Ernie Johnson Tried Their Best Shaq Impressions

The Inside the NBA guys try to bust each other’s chops every chance they get. This included on a recent episode of “The Steam Room,” in which Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley tried to do their best impressions of Shaq. The results were … well, they could have been better, but they could have been worse, too.

The prompt was an easy one: Who is Chuck’s best impression? He didn’t even have to think that hard to get to Shaq, and immediately, both himself and Johnson started to crack one another up with their efforts to sound like the big fella. I especially enjoyed the guys doing the tried and true Shaq bit of talking about how high of a bar he has for guys to dominate, particularly when Chuck said it’s easy to score 28 points if you just score seven points a quarter.

This is by no means the first time we’ve seen Barkley do an impression of Shaq, as he played the Hall of Fame inductee when he hosted Saturday Night Live and there was an Inside sketch.

Shaq, it must be said, is apparently a big fan of doing impressions, too. On a recent podcast cameo, Godfrey claimed that Shaq will frequently call him up and try to do impressions, and according to Godfrey, he has a way to go.