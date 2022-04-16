James Harden feels pretty good entering the 2022 NBA playoffs. While Harden’s recent play for the Philadelphia 76ers has led to some questions about whether or not he’s physically capable of being the kind of star alongside Joel Embiid who can help elevate the team to championship contender status, the former league MVP told the press on Thursday that he doesn’t feel any pressure ahead of his first postseason in Philly.

“Pressure, no. I feel good,” Harden said, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN. “I’m ready to hoop. There’s nothing to it.”

These comments did not sit particularly well with Charles Barkley. During halftime of TNT’s broadcast of the play-in game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers, Barkley took a moment to stare directly into the camera and tell Harden that there is, indeed, a whole lot of pressure on him to perform.

“James Harden, you said you don’t feel no pressure?” Barkley asked. “Man, you better think again. Them people in Philadelphia ain’t gonna have you going out there and playing bad. So you can sit — I don’t wanna call it deflection or whatever — you got more pressure on you than any player in the playoffs. Good luck, now! Cause my Sixers, I love y’all Sixers and my Suns, but James, don’t tell that lie.”

Harden joined the Sixers at the trade deadline in a move that saw a package headlined by Ben Simmons go to the Brooklyn Nets. While he’s flashed the ability to be one of the most lethal offensive players in the world, his ability to score has not quite been as consistent as anyone anticipated, with Harden scoring 21 points per game on 40.2 percent shooting from the field and 32.6 percent shooting for three.

The Sixers, which hold the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference, will take on the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs. Game 1 from Philadelphia will tip off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon.