On Tuesday evening, the Las Vegas Aces punched a ticket to the 2022 WNBA Finals with a Game 4 victory over the Seattle Storm. Earlier that night, the Connecticut Sun evened a semifinal series against the Chicago Sky with a Game 4 win of their own, setting up a winner-take-all scenario on Thursday in Chicago. With both teams winning road games already in the series, anything could seemingly happen in Game 5, and it was a back-and-forth contest. In the end, it was the Sun using a massive fourth-quarter run to emerge with the 72-63 victory and a berth in the finals.

Near the outset, the Sun used a 12-4 run to take control. That push featured an explosion from Natisha Hiedeman, who scored eight of the first 16 points, and Connecticut appeared comfortable.

.@CourtMWilliams finds @NatishaHiedeman for a DEEP three 👌 The @ConnecticutSun are finding their rhythm early in Game 5 on ESPN2 👀 pic.twitter.com/baQFcyu4Jt — WNBA (@WNBA) September 9, 2022

Connecticut led by a 24-16 margin after the first quarter, and the Sun shot 53 percent from the floor with eight assists. On the other side, the Sky scuffled to 5-of-14 shooting with four turnovers, allowing the visitors to operate with the lead.

.@jus242 with the DIME to DB 🤩 The @ConnecticutSun lead 24-16 in the 1Q on ESPN2 👏 pic.twitter.com/YjKOeEyRk6 — WNBA (@WNBA) September 9, 2022

In the second quarter, Chicago found its stride with an extended push. The Sky outscored the Sun by a 16-6 margin over approximately six minutes, taking the lead at 38-36 and imposing their will on defense.

No on the free throw, but yes on the three! 🎯 (via @WNBA)pic.twitter.com/gsc737fwlo — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) September 9, 2022

Have we ever told you all how much of a DAWG Kah is??#skytown pic.twitter.com/lAwOyEuydp — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) September 9, 2022

By the halftime break, it was a new game with a 40-40 score, but the Sky seemingly had more juice. Connecticut shot 50 percent and assisted on 15 of 16 field goals in the first half, but the Sun committed ten turnovers, including six in the second quarter alone. Chicago’s offense picked up a bit with the help of transition, and Kahleah Copper scored 14 points before halftime.