The Sun Throttled The Sky In Game 4 To Force A Winner-Take-All Game 5

The Connecticut Sun set a positive tone in the WNBA Semifinals, toppling the Chicago Sky on the road in Game 1. However, Connecticut lost the next two games, including a home tilt in Game 3. That mini-skid left the Sun one game away from potential elimination.

On Tuesday evening, the Sun responded in kind, zooming to a double-digit lead in the early going and holding off the Sky for a 104-80 victory that set up a Game 5 in Chicago. The Sky took control immediately, using a 22-6 opening run that included eight straight points. Chicago turned the ball over four times in the first five minutes, with Connecticut making nine of its first 14 shots from the floor.

8-0 run over the last 1:28 for the @ConnecticutSun 😤 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/Q3S4S6YhSa — WNBA (@WNBA) September 7, 2022

Connecticut’s 16-point lead was slashed to a 30-22 margin by the end of the first quarter, and it felt as if Chicago may be leveling the playing field after the early barrage. Between quarters, Sky standout Kahleah Cooper expressed frustration, and almost bewilderment, about the slow start with the opportunity to advance to the WNBA Finals.

Kahleah Copper kept it 💯😅 pic.twitter.com/kgiUPXPS8h — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 7, 2022

Alyssa Thomas was a huge factor for the Sun in the early going, scoring 11 points and grabbing six rebounds in the opening period, but the Sky managed to cut the deficit to as few as five points at 38-33. Almost on cue, Connecticut used a 10-2 run to break away and, after a brief period of stabilization by Chicago, the Sun closed the first half on another 10-3 run that was punctuated by a buzzer-beater from DiJonai Carrington to give the Sun a 17-point halftime lead.

Connecticut shot 59.5 percent from the floor in the first half, and the team’s defense forced nine turnovers that led directly to 14 points. While the margin was not insurmountable for the visiting Sky, the big run necessary to close the gap never materialized. Chicago was unable to mount a push early in the third quarter, and a late-quarter flurry pushed Connecticut into an even more favorable position.