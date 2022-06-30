Chris Boucher Got A $35.25 Million Deal To Return To The Raptors

Chris Boucher has carved out a nice role with the Toronto Raptors over the last few years. After breaking into the league as a member of the Golden State Warriors, Boucher joined as a raw-but-interesting member of the roster that brought a championship to Toronto and has turned into an important member of the Raptors’ frontcourt rotation, a long and rangy defender who is able to hit shots on the other end of the floor.

Boucher was slated to hit unrestricted free agency this summer, but within an hour of players and teams being able to come to terms on contracts, the Raptors made it a point to keep him around. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Toronto came to terms on an extension with Boucher that will keep him north of the border for the next three years for $35.25 million over the life of the deal.

Chris Boucher is returning to the Toronto Raptors on a three-year, $35.25M deal, his agent Sam Permut of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

There’s no word on whether or not the entire deal is guaranteed or if there are any team or player options. Boucher appeared in 80 games for the Raptors last season and earned a spot in the starting lineup in nine of them. In 21.1 minutes per game, Boucher scored 9.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from three.