Here’s Why A Corgi Was At The Center Of The Lakers-Warriors Series

According to the American Kennel Club, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi is “a strong, athletic, and lively little herder who is affectionate and companionable without being needy.” They are considered to be a smart breed, one that is capable of things like going viral on the internet because of their knowledge of the game of basketball.

If you have a Twitter account and found yourself scrolling at any point over the last few days, perhaps you saw a bunch of fans of the Los Angeles Lakers or the Golden State Warriors tweeting about Corgis. There’s a very simple reason for this: There is a TikTok account dedicated to an extremely good dog that makes predictions on sporting events by hitting a ball that bounces into a specific basket. And for Lakers-Warriors, the account — @aircorg, aka Steph Furry, aka Fluffy Mamba (I, also, cannot believe I just typed out any of that) — successfully predicted each of the first five games.

This Corgi has correctly predicted every game in the Lakers-Warriors series so far… He has the Warriors winning in 7, onto something? 👀 (via aircorg/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/nkNGIyAn9d — br_betting (@br_betting) May 10, 2023

Of course, the dog was perfect right up until Game 6, as the prediction ended up being that the Warriors would rally from a 3-1 deficit to move on to the Western Conference Finals. Instead, L.A. won Game 6 to punch their ticket, which led to plenty of jokes at the dog’s expense.

Laker fans to the corgi that picked warriors in 7 pic.twitter.com/8iLn8dBnex — Spooder (@MoldedSpooder) May 13, 2023

Corgi predicts the Warriors to win in 7 The Lakers: pic.twitter.com/muxMIbpLAo — FanDuel (@FanDuel) May 13, 2023

Bron Bron ends the corgi's streak Lakers in 6 and warriors are going to Cancun pic.twitter.com/wD6E6uly4P — Marco (@damacci) May 13, 2023

Get that Corgi & those Warriors OUTTA HERE @Lakers!! pic.twitter.com/4ePt3vnTzM — charlie (@charlieblr) May 13, 2023

Warriors fans and that corgi watching this 18 point Lakers lead rn pic.twitter.com/SxtkMNGWgW — josewithdabeard🃏 (@jaywithdabeard) May 13, 2023

WE BEAT THE CORGI ALLEGATIONS 😎 pic.twitter.com/5ybdNLpaZY — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) May 13, 2023

LeBron ends the corgi's streak 😅 pic.twitter.com/ySTkdDeZDV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 13, 2023

Warriors fans thought they were gonna come back from 3-1 against lebron because a corgi dog made a Tik tok pic.twitter.com/8XXfjcGKNz — John (@iam_johnw) May 13, 2023

Y’all put your faith in a damn corgi 😂 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 13, 2023

The official SportsCenter Twitter account also decided to get in on the fun.

THE DOG DAYS ARE OVER. LAKERS BEAT THE WARRIORS IN 6! pic.twitter.com/NupdRNz7Lz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 13, 2023

Apparently, even the Lakers knew what was going on with this dog.

Can confirm that people within the Lakers organization were aware of the Corgi's prediction, and were happy to have proved him wrong. — Cooper Halpern (@CooperHalpern) May 13, 2023

This is all pretty great, because more sports fans should put their hopes and dreams into a dog on the internet. If you’re interested in tailing (or fading) any of Air Corg’s picks, well, it has the Philadelphia 76ers beating the Boston Celtics in seven games.