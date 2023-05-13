lebron steph turnover
Here’s Why A Corgi Was At The Center Of The Lakers-Warriors Series

According to the American Kennel Club, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi is “a strong, athletic, and lively little herder who is affectionate and companionable without being needy.” They are considered to be a smart breed, one that is capable of things like going viral on the internet because of their knowledge of the game of basketball.

If you have a Twitter account and found yourself scrolling at any point over the last few days, perhaps you saw a bunch of fans of the Los Angeles Lakers or the Golden State Warriors tweeting about Corgis. There’s a very simple reason for this: There is a TikTok account dedicated to an extremely good dog that makes predictions on sporting events by hitting a ball that bounces into a specific basket. And for Lakers-Warriors, the account — @aircorg, aka Steph Furry, aka Fluffy Mamba (I, also, cannot believe I just typed out any of that) — successfully predicted each of the first five games.

Of course, the dog was perfect right up until Game 6, as the prediction ended up being that the Warriors would rally from a 3-1 deficit to move on to the Western Conference Finals. Instead, L.A. won Game 6 to punch their ticket, which led to plenty of jokes at the dog’s expense.

The official SportsCenter Twitter account also decided to get in on the fun.

Apparently, even the Lakers knew what was going on with this dog.

This is all pretty great, because more sports fans should put their hopes and dreams into a dog on the internet. If you’re interested in tailing (or fading) any of Air Corg’s picks, well, it has the Philadelphia 76ers beating the Boston Celtics in seven games.

