hunter-top.jpg
Getty Image
DimeMag

De’Andre Hunter Agreed To A Four-Year, $95 Million Extension With The Hawks

by: Twitter

The top three picks in the 2019 NBA Draft inked lucrative rookie-scale contract extensions early in the process, with Zion Williamson re-upping in New Orleans, Ja Morant securing the bag in Memphis, and R.J. Barrett sticking around New York despite trade rumblings. However, the No. 4 pick took things all the way to the extension deadline on Monday, October 17 at 6:00 pm ET. In fact, the Atlanta Hawks and De’Andre Hunter barely got a deal done under the wire, with word breaking from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski two full hours after the deadline that the former Virginia forward agreed to a four-year deal worth $95 million — with $5 million of that being reported as incentives with a base of $90 million.

Unlike the top three picks or players like Darius Garland, Tyler Herro, or Jordan Poole, Hunter has not enjoyed a full-fledged breakout season in Atlanta. He did perform at a very high level in 2020-21, boosting his efficiency and averaging 15.4 points per game, but Hunter was only able to play 23 games that season. From there, Hunter struggled overall in 2021-22 before showing flashes of his two-way potential in a playoff series loss to the Miami Heat.

While $5 million of the deal is in incentives, it is a considerable investment on the team side for a player that hasn’t strung together a full season of high-end production. At the same time, Hunter is a 6’8 forward with two-way appeal and, with every team in the NBA seeking that skill set at the position, a big season in 2022-23 could have propelled Hunter well into the nine-figure range on a restricted free agent deal.

With this move now on the books, the Hawks are pouring even more money into a core that now includes Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Clint Capela, John Collins, and others at eight-figure annual prices. Atlanta faces big-time expectations this season after the Murray addition, but Hunter is a key to the team’s present and future plans, and he will be paid like it over the next four years.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×