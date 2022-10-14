The Los Angeles Lakers brought Dennis Schröder back this offseason. On the heels of a stellar showing for the German national team at EuroBasket, Schröder, who previously suited up for the team during the 2020-21 campaign, returned to Los Angeles on a 1-year deal worth a little more than $2 million.

The team is in the midst of figuring out their guard rotation — Patrick Beverley was acquired in a trade this past offseason, Russell Westbrook is apparently slated to come off the bench in the team’s preseason finale, Kendrick Nunn is still on the team after missing all of last year — but Schröder is expected to have a significant role. Of course, that is dependent on health, and according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, that has recently been throw in the air.

Schröder apparently suffered a finger injury recently, and at the very least, this will keep him sidelined for the team’s preseason finale on Friday night. It’s unclear how much time he’ll miss beyond that, as the veteran guard is undergoing testing to figure out the extent of his injury.

Lakers’ Dennis Schroder has suffered a finger injury and his status is up in the air ahead of regular season next week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Schroder will not play in tonight’s game vs. Kings and is undergoing testing on severity and return timetable. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 14, 2022

Schröder spent last season with the Boston Celtics and the Houston Rockets before leading Germany to a third-place finish at EuroBasket, where he was the only German player named to the All-Tournament Team.