The Los Angeles Lakers are brining back an old friend. According to Marc Stein and The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Lakers have decided to sign Dennis Schroder on a 1-year contract that will pay him $2.64 million. It marks a return to Lakerland for Schroder, as he previously played for the team in 2020-21.

Dennis Schroder has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Lakers, @PrioritySports CEO Mark Bartelstein tells @TheSteinLine. More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpMwn — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 16, 2022

Free agent guard Dennis Schroder plans to sign a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Schroder is set to return to LA. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 16, 2022

Schroder is signing a one-year, $2.64 million deal to return to the Lakers, sources said. https://t.co/SIN6gcULEG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 16, 2022

Stein noted that a number of teams were interested in acquiring the services of Schroder, who last played for the Houston Rockets. But ultimately, he wanted to suit up in the purple and gold again.

With interest from other NBA teams rising after he helped host Germany to the @EuroBasket semifinals, Schroder gets the return to Lakerland he wanted and becomes the second vet guard, along with Patrick Beverley, that LA has added to a roster still featuring Russell Westbrook. https://t.co/Dh95wz0xe6 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 16, 2022

Schroder’s return to the Lakers comes on the heels of some absolutely spectacular play at EuroBasket, as the veteran guard was a main reason Germany made it to the semifinals before falling to Spain on Friday. He was one of the top scorers at the tournament, averaging 21.6 points on 43.1 percent shooting from the field to go along with 7.3 assists per game.

After joining the Boston Celtics last offseason on a 1-year deal, Schroder was part of a package that was traded to Houston for another German, Daniel Theis. He played in 15 games for the Rockets before getting shut down with a shoulder injury. He started all 61 games in which he appeared during his one season on the Lakers, although more headlines were made by reports that he turned down an $84 million extension with the team. He has said that he never had such a deal placed in front of him.