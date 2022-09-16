dennis schroder
Dennis Schroder Will Return To The Lakers On A 1-Year Deal Worth $2.64 Million

The Los Angeles Lakers are brining back an old friend. According to Marc Stein and The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Lakers have decided to sign Dennis Schroder on a 1-year contract that will pay him $2.64 million. It marks a return to Lakerland for Schroder, as he previously played for the team in 2020-21.

Stein noted that a number of teams were interested in acquiring the services of Schroder, who last played for the Houston Rockets. But ultimately, he wanted to suit up in the purple and gold again.

Schroder’s return to the Lakers comes on the heels of some absolutely spectacular play at EuroBasket, as the veteran guard was a main reason Germany made it to the semifinals before falling to Spain on Friday. He was one of the top scorers at the tournament, averaging 21.6 points on 43.1 percent shooting from the field to go along with 7.3 assists per game.

After joining the Boston Celtics last offseason on a 1-year deal, Schroder was part of a package that was traded to Houston for another German, Daniel Theis. He played in 15 games for the Rockets before getting shut down with a shoulder injury. He started all 61 games in which he appeared during his one season on the Lakers, although more headlines were made by reports that he turned down an $84 million extension with the team. He has said that he never had such a deal placed in front of him.

