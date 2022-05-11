devin booker
Devin Booker Smiled As He Rolled On The Ground After A Foul And Called It ‘The Luka Special’

The Phoenix Suns moved one game away from making a second consecutive Western Conference Finals with a 110-80 beatdown of the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Devin Booker led the way for the Suns, scoring 28 points on 11-for-20 shooting to give them a 3-2 lead in the series.

Booker and Luka Doncic went at one another on a few occasions on Tuesday, and at one point, Booker took a moment to do what he thought was a pretty good impression of the Mavericks star. Booker went up for a layup and got hit by Dorian Finney-Smith, who got assessed a flagrant 1 after the officials looked at the play. It looked like Booker was in some pain, as he laid on the ground for a minute before getting helped up by his teammates.

As it turns out, a video captured by a fan sitting courtside showed that Booker might have been embellishing a little. Booker laid on his stomach with his arms blocking his face, but showed that he was cracking a smile and, as he got up, screamed out he was was doing “the Luka special.”

Mavericks fans will hope the Luka special means their All-Star goes for a 35-point triple-double in a win during Thursday night’s Game 6.

