The Phoenix Suns moved one game away from making a second consecutive Western Conference Finals with a 110-80 beatdown of the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Devin Booker led the way for the Suns, scoring 28 points on 11-for-20 shooting to give them a 3-2 lead in the series.

Booker and Luka Doncic went at one another on a few occasions on Tuesday, and at one point, Booker took a moment to do what he thought was a pretty good impression of the Mavericks star. Booker went up for a layup and got hit by Dorian Finney-Smith, who got assessed a flagrant 1 after the officials looked at the play. It looked like Booker was in some pain, as he laid on the ground for a minute before getting helped up by his teammates.

Dorian Finney-Smith fouls Devin Booker, who takes a tough fall. This was upgraded to a flagrant 1. Good or bad call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/ehgLLYMZDl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 11, 2022

As it turns out, a video captured by a fan sitting courtside showed that Booker might have been embellishing a little. Booker laid on his stomach with his arms blocking his face, but showed that he was cracking a smile and, as he got up, screamed out he was was doing “the Luka special.”

"It's the Luka Special!" Devin Booker stayed down and smiled to sell the flagrant foul on Dorian Finney-Smith 🤣pic.twitter.com/gzIMdptUOX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 11, 2022

Mavericks fans will hope the Luka special means their All-Star goes for a 35-point triple-double in a win during Thursday night’s Game 6.