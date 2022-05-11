The Phoenix Suns opened the Western Conference Semifinals with a pair of home wins over the Dallas Mavericks, taking control of the proceedings as the No. 1 overall seed. Dallas responded in kind with back-to-back home victories in Game 3 and Game 4, including a three-point shooting barrage on Sunday that evened the series at 2-2. With the scene shifting back to Phoenix, the pressure was back on the Suns but, after a bit of an uneven start, Devin Booker and company took care of business in a 110-80 victory to take a 3-2 series advantage.

Following a 37-point explosion in the first quarter of Game 4, the Mavericks threatened a repeat at the outset of Game 5. Dallas zoomed to a 10-3 run out of the gate, and the Mavericks led for the lion’s share of the first half.

The pace was quite slow in the first quarter, leading a modest-looking affair on the scoreboard. Both teams shot well in side the arc, though, and Devin Booker scored 12 points in the opening quarter to bring Phoenix back within three.

Dallas pushed its lead back to as many as eight points in the second quarter, even with Luka Doncic on the bench following a 12-minute stretch on the floor to begin the game. The Suns did answer, however, and Phoenix tied the game after a 10-2 run.

The Suns snuck into halftime with a three-point lead, offsetting the impressive start from Dallas. Booker was a huge part of the success with 16 points, and while Doncic had 18 points before the break, he needed 17 shooting possessions to achieve that production. Overall, the second quarter was far less efficient for both offenses, but the Suns were poised for a breakout.