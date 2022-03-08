There are few people more synonymous with college basketball than Dick Vitale. The former coach turned longtime broadcaster for ESPN is the voice of college hoops to so many, calling legendary games and making his catchphrases like “diaper dandies,” “PTPers,” and “it’s awesome baby” part of the college basketball lexicon.

This season has missed Vitale’s presence as the legendary analyst battled cancer, who briefly returned to the sidelines in November for Gonzaga-UCLA in which he delivered an emotional pregame speech, but was forced to step away from games shortly after for the rest of the season. With March Madness arriving and conference tournaments underway, Vitale’s voice is notably absent, but he delivered some spectacular news on Tuesday afternoon. Dickie V posted to Twitter in jubilation to announce that his latest scan showed no cancer, saying “my March Madness starts with a W baby!”

OMG ALL THE PRAYERS many of u have sent have been answered as DR Brown who heads my cancer TEAM called & said PET SCAN came back that NO CANCER is showing. I feel like a coach playing for the Final 4 has a PTPer hit a shot at buzzer. My MARCH MADNESS starts with a W baby ! pic.twitter.com/HS2yI3wgpB — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 8, 2022

It is terrific news and hopefully Vitale will be able to return to his beloved perch on the sidelines of the biggest college basketball games again next season. He has made clear how much he misses being at games and his year away has only served as a reminder for fans to appreciate his presence and joy for the game more. This is, truly, awesome baby.