One of the greatest defensive presences in NBA history died on Monday, as Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo passed at the age of 58 after battling brain cancer.

Mutombo was the most dominant rim protector in the NBA in the 90s, winning four Defensive Player of the Year awards (with three different teams) in his career. Mutombo anchored defenses in Denver, Atlanta, and Philadelphia in the prime of his career, earning eight All-Star appearances, six All-Defense selections, and three All-NBA nods. His finger wag celebration after blocking a shot became iconic, and the game’s best players, like Michael Jordan, held it as a badge of honor any time they challenged Mutombo at the rim and succeeded.

RIP to the great Dikembe Mutombo, one of the greatest shot blockers in NBA history. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/z8NfnGWgFl — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) September 30, 2024

While he was a Hall of Famer for what he did on the court, he had a much greater impact off of it. His humanitarian work in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and beyond earned him numerous awards, particularly in helping fight polio in his home country. Mutombo’s legacy in the DRC stands to this day, with the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital just outside Kinshasa he funded to be built in the early 2000s as a physical embodiment of his work giving back.

Mutombo also was the NBA’s first Global Ambassador, spending his post-playing years traveling the world and helping grow the game. Adam Silver released a statement honoring Mutombo’s legacy after news of his passing became public.