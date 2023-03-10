Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks don’t appear to be on the same page. In advance of Thursday night’s nationally televised showdown between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum, Green and Brooklyn weren’t exactly shy in addressing each other through the media. Brooks kicked things off in an ESPN profile, downplaying any comparison to Green and dismissing his on-court impact. Shortly after, Green put together a response that referred to Brooks as an “idiot” and indicated Memphis wouldn’t be able to compete for a title with him in the mix.

Needless to say, there was a bit of extra attention on whether Green and Brooks would participate in any strangeness or antics during the game. Before halftime, they delivered, at least to an extent, with a bizarre standoff that was immediately turned into a meme.

Draymond and Dillon Brooks getting chippy 👀 pic.twitter.com/a3QCKBUzhl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2023

Ultimately, this is not a serious incident, which is probably the preferred result when blending entertainment and a lack of truly impactful shenanigans. Still, the visual is quite funny, and the Grizzlies and Warriors will likely see plenty of each other as West playoff contenders, giving rise to the thought that Brooks and Green could be tangled up again in the near future.