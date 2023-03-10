draymond brooks
TNT
DimeMag

Dillon Brooks And Draymond Green Had A Weird Standoff After Their War Of Words This Week

by: Uproxx authors

Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks don’t appear to be on the same page. In advance of Thursday night’s nationally televised showdown between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum, Green and Brooklyn weren’t exactly shy in addressing each other through the media. Brooks kicked things off in an ESPN profile, downplaying any comparison to Green and dismissing his on-court impact. Shortly after, Green put together a response that referred to Brooks as an “idiot” and indicated Memphis wouldn’t be able to compete for a title with him in the mix.

Needless to say, there was a bit of extra attention on whether Green and Brooks would participate in any strangeness or antics during the game. Before halftime, they delivered, at least to an extent, with a bizarre standoff that was immediately turned into a meme.

Ultimately, this is not a serious incident, which is probably the preferred result when blending entertainment and a lack of truly impactful shenanigans. Still, the visual is quite funny, and the Grizzlies and Warriors will likely see plenty of each other as West playoff contenders, giving rise to the thought that Brooks and Green could be tangled up again in the near future.

Listen To This
Masego Is A Journeyman Who Trusts The Music To Guide Him On His Savory Self-Titled Album
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums Of Spring 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×