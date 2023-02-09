‘Dime Breakdowns’ Looks At Basketball’s Leading Style Stars

Some of basketball’s biggest stars aren’t just making moves on the basketball court. Some of them are doing it on the runway as well.

Fashion has been an integral part of professional basketball from the very beginning, but just like the game itself, fashion trends move fast, which is why it’s vital to keep an eye on the trendsetters who always seem to be at the forefront.

In this episode of Dime Breakdowns, we’re going to do exactly that with a look at some of basketball culture’s boldest style stars. From Kelly Oubre with his Dope$oul brand to the NBA’s Style Player of the Year (and newly minted Kevin Durant running mate) Devin Booker, to on and off-court icon Russell Westbrook with his Honor the Gift clothing line, Kyle Kuzma and his amazing combo outfits, and Jordan Clarkson with his love for vintage looks., this lineup is unstoppable when it comes to tunnel style and making a grand entrance.

We only wish we had a time machine to include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Astro Boy shoes. See? Fashion moves faster than you think.

Check out the latest Dime Breakdowns and then let the style inspo guide you as you look to keep your wardrobe in a constant state of freshness.