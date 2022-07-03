After taking about a month off following the Mavericks’ Western Conference Finals loss to the eventual champs in the Golden State Warriors, Luka Doncic is back on the basketball court playing for Slovenia in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Europe.

The Mavs star playing in the FIBA qualifiers has turned some heads stateside as he appears to be in terrific shape, exciting Mavs fans who have seen Luka elect to play his way into top shape in recent seasons. That certainly doesn’t seem like it’ll be the case this year as Doncic is staying busy with national team obligations this summer.

On Sunday, Doncic’s Slovenian squad faced off with Sweden, and early in the game Doncic couldn’t help but laugh as Swedish fans serenaded him with “overrated” chants. What made it even funnier is that Luka’s mentor and friend Dirk Nowitzki joined in on the heckling courtside.

Dirk joining in on the "overrated!" chants to Luka 😂😭#FIBAWC | #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/YYUJRkC4Hu — FIBA Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWC) July 3, 2022

Luka calmly knocked down the free throws as he chuckled about the chants, and Dirk couldn’t help himself but prod at his young protege. This came after Luka snuck up on Dirk in the tunnel prior to the game for a big hug and dapping up Dirk’s kids before running out for warmups, as the two Mavs stars of past and present continue to bless us with wholesome video content.