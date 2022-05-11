The Miami Heat played host to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal series on Tuesday night. With things tied up in the series at 2-2, the game was of the upmost importance for both teams, as a win would put them on the verge of making the conference finals.

Because the game took place in Miami, the fans were raucous and clad in white shirts, something that has become commonplace when they host playoff games. One fan did not follow along with that, though: DJ Khaled, who had a seat right near Miami’s bench.

At one point in the third quarter, the ball went out of bounds behind Khaled, and he decided to spring into action. After making sure he gave the ball to Max Strus, Khaled started clapping, which got the crowd fired up. He then walked up the sideline towards the middle of the scorer’s table, but because he is not allowed to check in due to his not being a basketball player, Khaled turned around and went back to his seat. Before he could do that, though, he had to walk past Erik Spoelstra, to whom he gave a quick shoulder rub.

.@djkhaled was PUMPED after handing the ball to Max Strus 😂 pic.twitter.com/1oBkPgWa1A — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 11, 2022

Between this and his airball during Heat-Hawks, it’s been quite the postseason for DJ Khaled.