Sunday night’s preseason game between the Knicks and Timberwolves in Madison Square Garden had a little more juice to it than we typically see out of October exhibition basketball. That’s because it was the first time the two teams met since they made their blockbuster trade two weeks ago that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to New York and Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota.

There were some hurt feelings on both sides of the trade. KAT had never played for an NBA team outside Minnesota and was deeply rooted in the community and with the team, often expressing his desire to deliver the city a title, so to be traded was a tough blow. On the other side, Randle had likewise fully embraced his status as one of the Knicks stars when it came to being in the community, and DiVincenzo, while only spending a season-plus in New York, had become a beloved figure as well. Randle was not playing on Sunday, but Towns and DiVincenzo were, and we got a clear indicator of just how raw the emotions of the trade still were from DiVincenzo during the game.

While at the free throw line, he chirped at Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks bench, saying “that’s what happens when you run the show.” Then after the game, he and Knicks assistant Rick Brunson (also the father of Jalen) got into a heated exchange and had to be separated.

Donte DiVincenzo and Rick Brunson had to be separated after exchanging words 😳 This was Donte's first game back in New York following the trade to Minnesota pic.twitter.com/CDt72FzEkH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 14, 2024

It’s not exactly the type of scene you typically find after a preseason game, where it’s usually a pretty chill atmosphere with guys saying hey to each other and exchanging pleasantries. Whether this was because of DiVincenzo’s chirping at the bench while at the free throw line (at one point he says “I was talking to Thibs” during the exchange) or something more, it got a bit tense between the elder Brunson and DiVincenzo — with Jalen appearing to not enjoy any of what was happening between his friend and dad. After the game Jalen called it “words of affirmation” being exchanged, which is a very funny explanation.

As for DiVincenzo, he said his comments to Thibs were just having some fun, but that the tension with Rick Brunson was very real.

As far as clip circulating of Donte at foul line, DiVincenzo said he was joking with Thibs about not being able to finish. Donte said he never said, "Thanks for trade." The stuff with Rick Brunson wasn't joking, however, including when he looked at Knicks bench (not at Thibs) and… — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) October 14, 2024

The two teams first regular season meeting will be December 19 in Minnesota, in what figures to be a must-watch matchup.