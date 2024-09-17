The NBA season will tip off in a little more than a month, which means teams are in the process of getting fans fired up ahead of the new year. A really easy way to do that is to drop some incredible uniform — particularly throwbacks that let people get all nostalgic about teams that they used to love.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Sacramento Kings managed to do just that, as the team unveiled their Classic Edition uniforms for the coming season that harken back to the early-00s teams that competed at the very top of the Western Conference. The unveiling of the unis is particularly great, as Doug Christie pulls it out of a box in a garage while “Welcome Back” by John Sebastian plays. Mike Bibby also shows up, and the two just shoot around and have a makeshift press conference.

Welcome Back.



Sign up to be notified when the all-new Classic Edition Jerseys hit the shelves! https://t.co/RNK9YmbvQs pic.twitter.com/NlgCyPCqnn — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) September 16, 2024

This is certainly one of the more wholesome uniform reveals that we’ve seen, and the unis themselves are really great, which is usually the case when the Kings lean into the fact that their particular shade of purple always pops. As for the team that will wear these during the 2024-25 campaign, there’s optimism that Sacramento will be able to build on last year’s 46-36 season that saw them bounced from the Play-In Tournament after the high-profile offseason acquisition of DeMar DeRozan.